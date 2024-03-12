Army helicopter ‘crashes’ in Jaisalmer

AMN

An army helicopter reportedly crashed in Jaisalmer. However, an official defence report is awaited to validate the information.

“One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely,” Indian Airforce_MCC said in its X post.

A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.”

The ill-fated helicopter is ‘said’ to have been a part of the Bharat Shakti exercise in Pokhran being watched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other Union ministers this afternoon.