Nayab Saini takes oath as new Haryana CM after Khattar’s resignation ..

Haryana Oath Ceremony:

AMN / CHANDIGARH

In a new political development Nayab Saini, BJP MP from Kurukshetra today took oath as new Haryana Chief Minister following Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation. He was administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

BJP leaders Banwari Lal, Jai Prakash Dalal and independent MLA Ranjith Singh also took oath as ministers during the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Saini on becoming new CM of Haryana.

“Congratulations to Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of Ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana,” Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Saini was elected BJP’s legislative party leader after Khattar and his Cabinet tendered resignation to Governor Dattatreya.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Haryana BJP in charge Biplab Deb and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on being chosen the leader of BJP legislature party,” Saini wrote on social media platform ‘X’.

The development came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party broke its alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

While there is no official word from either side on why the alliance broke, it is being said that things went wrong after seat-sharing talks between the BJP and Dushyant Chautala for Lok Sabha elections failed.

In last ditch efforts to save the alliance, Chautala on Monday met BJP national president JP Nadda. However, the meeting remained inconclusive, resulting in the split.

In the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs while the JJP has 10. The saffron party also enjoys the support of at least five independents and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda.

