PM Modi witnesses ‘Bharat Shakti’ at Pokhran

Prime Minister Modi in his address on the occasion said that “the roar of aircraft mid-air, and valour displayed on ground during Bharat Shakti exercise is the call of a ‘new India’ (naye Bharat ka aavhan hai)”

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today witnessed a synergized demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a tri-services live fire and maneuver exercise at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

“It is the same Pokhran that witnessed India’s nuclear test and today we are witnessing the power of strength from indigenisation,” he said.

‘Bharat Shakti’ will have on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation’s Aatmanirbharata initiative.

The PM said that the valour and skills at display today are the call of new India.

Speaking about the test firing of the long-range AGNI missile equipped with advanced MIRV technology yesterday, the Prime Minister affirmed that only a handful of countries in the world have hold of this new-age technology and prowess and underlined that the testing is another feather in the cap for aatmairbhata in defence.

“The idea of Viksit Bharat is unimaginable without aatmanirbhar Bharat”, the Prime Minister said, underscoring the need to reduce dependence on others. Noting that today’s occasion is a step towards this resolution.

He said India is laying emphasis on aatmanirbharta from edible oils to fighter jets. The Prime Minister said that the success of aatmnirbharta in defence can be seen with India’s tanks, cannons, fighter jets, helicopters and missile systems which reflect India’s strength. “We are experiencing the flight of Made in India with arms and ammunition, communication devices, cyber and space. This is indeed Bharat Shakti”, an elated Prime Minister said.

He also mentioned indigenously made Tajas fighter jets, advanced light combat helicopters, submarines, destroyers, aircraft carriers, advanced Arjun Tanks and cannons, according to a PIB release here.

Recalling the atmosphere of defence scams, scarcity of ammunition and deterioration of ordnance factories before 2014, the Prime Minister mentioned the corporatization of the ordnance factories into 7 big companies. Similarly, HAL was brought back from the brink and turned into a company with record profit. PM Modi also mentioned the creation of CDS, the establishment of the War Memorial and border infrastructure.

“Families of service personnel from the armed forces have experienced the meaning of Modi’s guarantee”, the Prime Minister said with pride, mentioning the implementation of One Rank One Pension. He informed that 1.75 lakh defence personnel from Rajasthan have received the benefit of Rs 5,000 crores under OROP.

Bharat Shakti will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities. Indian Navy showcased Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.