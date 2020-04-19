Latest News

More protests planned in US over stay-at-home orders
COVID 19 India: 991 fresh cases reported in 24 hours
US:Trump consults faith leaders on phased-in reopening
Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India
Govt. is committed to help dynamic small and medium businesses: PM
21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base: Indian Navy
Air India to open bookings for select Domestic flights from 4th May
Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2020 10:11:17      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Army Extends Support to Narela Quarantine Centre

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Narela Quarantine Centre in Delhi is amongst the largest centres in the country for managing the COVID suspects at Delhi. The centre was established by the Delhi Government in mid of March 2020.

Initially 250 foreign nationals arriving from friendly foreign countries were kept in this centre, later an additional strength of approximately 1000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz.

A team of Army Doctors and Nursing staff have been assisting the Civil administration at Narela Quarantine Centre since 01 April 20. From 16 April 20, the Army has taken the initiative to manage the facility from morning 8:00 am to evening 8:00 pm relieving the Delhi Government Doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night.

The Army Team comprising of 40 personnel which includes six Medical Officers along with 18 Paramedical Staff have volunteered to stay within the premises only.

The professional approach of the Army Medical Team has won the hearts of inmates, who have been very cooperative and positive to the Army Medical Team, thereby, facilitating smooth handling of all medical procedures. Presently 932 members from Markaz are being taken care in the facility and 367 out of them have been tested COVID positive.

There has been tremendous synergy with Civil administration to run this entire facility. Army will continue to fight with resolve and determination to contribute wholeheartedly to the national efforts against the Corona pandemic for safety of all our citizens.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!