Army Extends Support to Narela Quarantine Centre

WEB DESK

Narela Quarantine Centre in Delhi is amongst the largest centres in the country for managing the COVID suspects at Delhi. The centre was established by the Delhi Government in mid of March 2020.

Initially 250 foreign nationals arriving from friendly foreign countries were kept in this centre, later an additional strength of approximately 1000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz.

A team of Army Doctors and Nursing staff have been assisting the Civil administration at Narela Quarantine Centre since 01 April 20. From 16 April 20, the Army has taken the initiative to manage the facility from morning 8:00 am to evening 8:00 pm relieving the Delhi Government Doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night.

The Army Team comprising of 40 personnel which includes six Medical Officers along with 18 Paramedical Staff have volunteered to stay within the premises only.

The professional approach of the Army Medical Team has won the hearts of inmates, who have been very cooperative and positive to the Army Medical Team, thereby, facilitating smooth handling of all medical procedures. Presently 932 members from Markaz are being taken care in the facility and 367 out of them have been tested COVID positive.

There has been tremendous synergy with Civil administration to run this entire facility. Army will continue to fight with resolve and determination to contribute wholeheartedly to the national efforts against the Corona pandemic for safety of all our citizens.