30 lakh more non ration card holders will be given free ration: Delhi CM

Nearly 30 lakh more non ration card holders will be given free ration in the national capital. 70 lakh ration card holders are already receiving free ration amid nationwide lockdown.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated this while briefing a digital press conference today. The state government will also provide free basic grocery items to nearly half of Delhi’s population at Fixed Price Shops from next month. He said, Delhi government will give MLAs and MPs 2000 food coupons each to distribute to those who do not have any legal documents. He said, government is committed to ensure food security to all in the time of crisis. Talking about the incidents of media personnel getting infected from covid-19, he said, government will start fee COVID-19 testing for media persons from tomorrow and a centre has been set in this regard.

Kejriwal said, procurement of 60 new ambulances in wake of coronavirus outbreak will soon be done. He said, there are 1,603 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and 47 people have died of it. He said, out of 1,397 samples taken, 78 people were found infected with COVID-19 yesterday.