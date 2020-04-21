Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2020 09:27:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

30 lakh more non ration card holders will be given free ration: Delhi CM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Nearly 30 lakh more non ration card holders will be given free ration in the national capital. 70 lakh ration card holders are already receiving free ration amid nationwide lockdown.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated this while briefing a digital press conference today. The state government will also provide free basic grocery items to nearly half of Delhi’s population at Fixed Price Shops from next month. He said, Delhi government will give MLAs and MPs 2000 food coupons each to distribute to those who do not have any legal documents. He said, government is committed to ensure food security to all in the time of crisis. Talking about the incidents of media personnel getting infected from covid-19, he said, government will start fee COVID-19 testing for media persons from tomorrow and a centre has been set in this regard.

Kejriwal said, procurement of 60 new ambulances in wake of coronavirus outbreak will soon be done. He said, there are 1,603 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and 47 people have died of it. He said, out of 1,397 samples taken, 78 people were found infected with COVID-19 yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!