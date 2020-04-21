Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

UP govt to move forward on plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to move forward onplasma therapy to treat the patients of COVID-19 and will increase pool testing of the samples. Meanwhile 9 districts of state have become corona free while 1294 positive cases have been found in 53 districts.

Reviewing the situation of lockdown in state Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said that results of plasma therapy is treatment of the COVID-19 patients are positive and asked the officials to move forward on this therapy. He also said that wherever cases of corona positive are in large numbers there should be pool testing of the samples. Till now poll testing facility is available at Prayagraj, Agra and Lucknow. Meanwhile work on all expressways project has started in state which includes Bundelkhand, Poorvanchal and Gorakhpur link expressway. Around 7500 labourers are working on site of these three expressways. CEO of Uttar Pradesh Expressways industrial development authority UPEIDA Awanish Awasthi said that health check up of all the labourers and social distancing while work in being ensured. Government has also ordered that prison

