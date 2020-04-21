Karnataka to ahead for plasma treatment of COVID 19 patients

AMN

Karnataka Medical Education minister Dr.K Sudhakar has informed that Centre has given its permission to conduct Plasma treatment of COVID 19 patients.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has granted this permission to Dr. Vishal Rao from Bangalore Institute of Oncology. This is in response to the request made by the State Government to allow Plasma therapy for treating COVID 19 patients. Dr. Sudhakar has said that Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients. The Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute ethics committee had cleared convalescent plasma therapy that will transfuse the antibodies present in a recovered patient’s blood to a patient on ventilator support thereby increasing such patient’s chances of recovery.