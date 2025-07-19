Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi wishes Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on her birthday, lauds her service to the capital

Jul 19, 2025

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, commending her dedication to public service and contributions to the development of the national capital.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes to Delhi Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta ji, on her birthday. Rising through the ranks, she has always remained active in serving Delhi. As Chief Minister, she has undertaken numerous initiatives for the city’s welfare. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Chief Minister Gupta is marking her birthday with a major public outreach programme in Haryana, her first visit to her ancestral village since assuming office. She began her day in Julana, Jind district, where she received a warm welcome from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

She visited Julana House and then Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, where she was felicitated by local leaders and community members. Later in the morning, she reached her ancestral village Nandgarh, where a large public meeting was held.

