AMN

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths have seized cocaine worth 40 Crore rupees at the Bengaluru International airport and arrested one passenger. In a release by the finance ministry, the consignment was concealed in two superhero comic books.

The passenger with the hidden consignment arrived in Bengaluru from Doha yesterday. The said accused caught with the narcotics is remanded to judicial custody under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.