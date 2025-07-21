Mango Festival celebrated in Nagaland to boost local agriculture

AMN

In a boost to local agriculture and entrepreneurship, the first-ever Mango Festival was celebrated at Longmatra in Kiphire district of Nagaland yesterday. The Festival was initiated by the District Administration and the Department of Horticulture, Kiphire. This festival is confined to the Longmatra area, covering 13 villages, where mangoes are grown very well. Advisor for Home Guard & Civil Defence Services, Relief and Rehabilitation Kiusumew Yimchunger encouraged farmers to continue mango cultivation beyond the festival, and stressed on bringing produce to the markets.

He also highlighted the government’s commitment in supporting agri activities through modern machinery and other systems. Deputy Commissioner of Kiphire, Temsuwati Longkumer urged farmers to adopt cluster farming and organic branding. He noted the festival as a small step towards a bigger goal and also expressed hope that it would become an annual event. District Horticulture Officer Sentinungba Longchar said the department would soon introduce commercial varieties of mango and work with Land Resources to promote the crop.