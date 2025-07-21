Punjab Police Busts Babbar Khalsa Terror Module; Three Held for Grenade Attacks

Punjab Police has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its three members involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur in Patiala and Ajimgarh in Haryana. State Police Chief, Gaurav Yadav, disclosed that the grenade attacks were reported at Police Post in Patiala and Police Post in Haryana in the first week of April, this year. BKI operatives claimed responsibility on a social media platform. The trio, who are Patiala residents, were working for money on the directions of a foreign-based terrorist. A Patiala jail inmate also played a key role in these attacks.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the module was actively planning further attacks on police establishments in Punjab.