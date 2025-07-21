Red Alert in Coastal Karnataka as Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life

AMN

Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life in coastal Karnataka. A red alert is sounded in Coastal Karnataka and orange alert in South Interior Karnataka as rain continues to lash in these regions. The Met department has said that widespread rain will continue in these regions till July 26th as upper air cyclonic circulation lies over West Central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal.

The east-west trough roughly lies from South Karnataka to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 24th.

Heavy downpour continues in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Wind speed up to 40 to 50 km per hour prevails along the coastline, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till July 22. Orange alert is sounded in Chikmagalur, and tourists visiting the waterfalls and other destinations are advised to take caution. Yellow alert is given for Bengaluru and adjoining districts. The schools and colleges have remained closed in coastal Karnataka since yesterday. In Dakshina Kannada, 2911 mm of rainfall was received since January as against 1920 mm during the period earlier. In Udupi, several houses were damaged due to copious rainfall measuring 68 mm yesterday. Normal life was disrupted in these coastal districts.