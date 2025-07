Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared an article that highlights Meghalaya’s remarkable transformation driven by tourism, youth empowerment, women-led Self Help Groups, initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and the Vibrant Village Programme. Responding to a post by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X, Mr Modi said Meghalaya stands as a blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India with strong government support and vibrant community spirit.

