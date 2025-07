The 15-year-old girl who was set on fire by miscreants at Balanga in Puri, Odisha has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi. The patient was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to New Delhi this afternoon. In a statement, the AIIMS said, the patient is currently admitted to the Burn ICU in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block. The hospital said that her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support and a team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition.

