Centre Orders Multi-Sectoral Team to Tackle Himachal’s Recurring Natural Disasters

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the formation of a multi-sectoral central team in view of the frequency and intensity of natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh. The Central Team will comprise experts from the National Disaster Management Authority, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, Geologist and the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore.

The Home Ministry in a statement said that in the wake of floods, flash floods and landslides during the South West monsoon 2025 in different parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Central Government has already deputed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team for on-the-spot, first-hand assessment of the damages. The Ministry added that the Central Government stands firmly with the states in times of disasters without any discrimination. In this direction, a high-level committee chaired by the Union Home Minister has already approved an outlay of over two thousand crore rupees to Himachal Pradesh for recovery and reconstruction in areas affected by disasters like floods, landslides and cloudbursts for the year 2023.

The Committee has also released the first instalment of over 451 crore rupees this month. Further, in order to support the affected people of the State, the Central Government has already released 1st instalment of Central share of around 199 crore rupees to Himachal Pradesh from the State Disaster Response Fund last month. The Ministry added that a total of 13 teams of NDRF are deployed in the State for rescue and relief operations.