Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine Kills One, Injures Nine

In Jammu and Kashmir, one devotee died and nine other persons were injured, including five pilgrims, after a massive landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district last evening. Triggered by heavy rains, the landslide occurred near Gulshan Ka Langar, damaging a booking office and an iron structure. Rescue efforts are underway by the SDRF, police, CRPF, and local volunteers. The yatra has been suspended. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief and directed officials to ensure the best medical care for the injured.