19th Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra Amid High Security

Jul 21, 2025

AMN

Under strict security arrangements, another batch of 3791 pilgrims, that is the 19th batch from Jammu, left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp for the Kashmir valley to perform pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave Shrine. The pilgrims left the base camp in a cavalcade of 148 vehicles early this morning. The batch included 3067 Men, 522 Women, 09 Children, 153 Sadhus, 39 sadhvis (female sadhus) & 01 transgender. Of these 1208 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp at 3:33 AM and 2583 for the Pahalgam base camp at 4:06 AM, from where they will proceed for their further journey to the holy cave.

