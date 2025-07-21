Rain Alert in J&K: Three-Day Wet Spell Begins Today

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the weather conditions are expected to witness a shift again today as the weatherman has predicted a three-day wet spell from today to July 23. The Meteorological department has issued yellow and orange alerts again for the region.

The day temperature witnessed a rise once again yesterday with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recording a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees. Jammu Division has also recorded the above normal temperatures on Sunday, while the weatherman has predicted hot & humid weather conditions for today as well with brief spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered to fairly widespread places.

The weather department said that generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower is expected from today to July 23 at many places with intense showers at few places with heavy rain at isolated places of J&K. From July 24 to 27, there is a possibility of brief showers at scattered places.

The Met department has issued an advisory, stating that there is a possibility of intense showers with gusty winds at few places with heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of J&K between 21 and 23rd July. Flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides & shooting stones,rise in water level in rivers, streams, local Nallas & water logging in few Low lying areas is also expected.