Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Monsoon Session of Bihar Assembly Begins

Jul 21, 2025

AMN

The Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly began with opening remarks of Speaker Nandkishore Yadav. In the short session of both the Houses total five sittings will be held. The session will end on 25th July. The speaker said it will be the last session of 17th Bihar Assembly. He said the faith of the people is paramount in the elections and appealed to all members to help to organize upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Mr. Yadav expressed that members from opposition and treasury benches will co-operate to run the House peacefully. Earlier, when the House met for the day this morning the opposition CPI-ML members attired in black dresses staged a protest inside the House over the Special Intensive Revision ( SIR), of the voters list in the state. AIMIM member Akhtarul Iman trooped into the well staging protest against SIR. Amid the protest the Speaker continued the proceedings of the House.

The Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the First Supplementary Demand of around 58,000 crore rupees for the Financial Year of 2025-26. The House also paid rich tributes to departed souls and former members of the House. After the obituary remarks the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. In the Bihar Legislative Council, the Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh appealed all members to raise issues of public concern and allow the House to run smoothly during the session.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: 125 Dead, 142 Roads Closed

Jul 21, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haridwar Overflows with Devotees as Kanwar Yatra Enters Final Stage

Jul 21, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rain Alert in J&K: Three-Day Wet Spell Begins Today

Jul 21, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

investigation on AI-171 plane crash is being done in transparent manner by AAIB: Govt

21 July 2025 3:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Weather Forecast Across India

21 July 2025 3:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits 12 Convicts, Cites Lack of Evidence After 19 Years

21 July 2025 2:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi calls Monsoon session of Parliament as true celebration of country’s collective achievements

21 July 2025 2:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!