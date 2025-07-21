Monsoon Session of Bihar Assembly Begins

AMN

The Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly began with opening remarks of Speaker Nandkishore Yadav. In the short session of both the Houses total five sittings will be held. The session will end on 25th July. The speaker said it will be the last session of 17th Bihar Assembly. He said the faith of the people is paramount in the elections and appealed to all members to help to organize upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Mr. Yadav expressed that members from opposition and treasury benches will co-operate to run the House peacefully. Earlier, when the House met for the day this morning the opposition CPI-ML members attired in black dresses staged a protest inside the House over the Special Intensive Revision ( SIR), of the voters list in the state. AIMIM member Akhtarul Iman trooped into the well staging protest against SIR. Amid the protest the Speaker continued the proceedings of the House.

The Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the First Supplementary Demand of around 58,000 crore rupees for the Financial Year of 2025-26. The House also paid rich tributes to departed souls and former members of the House. After the obituary remarks the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. In the Bihar Legislative Council, the Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh appealed all members to raise issues of public concern and allow the House to run smoothly during the session.