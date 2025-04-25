Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 25, 2025
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

AMN

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar this morning to review the security situation in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday. He is likely to visit the Pahalgam attack site at Baisaran forest village, in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Sources said that the Army Chief is being briefed by the Army’s General Office Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps on the security situation and actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their territory and the attempts of the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army have been reported from multiple points in the Nowgam area along the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Similar violations have also been reported from the Rajouri and Poonch areas in the Jammu region. Sources said that small arms were used by the Pakistani Army to fire at several locations along the Line of Control, to which the Indian Army responded effectively. There are no reports of casualties till now. Further details are awaited.

