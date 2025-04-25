Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Egypt, Italy Leaders Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Issues

Apr 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional issues. In a statement, the Egyptian presidency said the discussion focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in key sectors, particularly in the economic, trade and investment fields. The meeting also discussed the anti-illegal immigration cooperation and the need to support Egypt in this regard. The two sides also touched on the situation in the Gaza Strip. The meeting also addressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in combating illegal immigration, as well as cooperation in the area of regular migration, and the need to support Egypt in this regard.

Egyptian President reiterated Egypt’s steadfast position, rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land and any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause. Egypt reiterated its commitment to brokering a ceasefire, facilitating the exchange of hostages and detainees, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid. Egypt also reaffirmed its dedication to the stability, sovereignty, and unity of regional neighbours.

