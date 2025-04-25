Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

183 Passengers Return Safely on Special Flights from Srinagar to Mumbai: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Apr 25, 2025

The Ministry of Civil Aviation today informed that 183 passengers through two special flights safely returned to their homes yesterday. In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that two free-of-cost flights were arranged for passengers from Srinagar to Mumbai. The Ministry said that a third flight is currently underway carrying more than 232 citizens, which will reach Mumbai this evening. The Ministry added that close to five hundred people have already reached home safely. These efforts reflect the government’s shared commitment to stand by every citizen in times of distress, with speed, care, and compassion.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Egypt, Italy Leaders Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Issues

Apr 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Pak actor Fawad Khan’s ” Abir Gulaal” not to be released in India

Apr 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s Envoy Steve Witkoff Meets Putin in Moscow; Diplomatic Push for Ukraine Peace Intensifies

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French President calls PM Modi; says France stands firmly with India

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Vladimir, stop’ says Trump after Russian strikes on Kyiv

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka, USA to finalise bilateral trade agreement

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!