183 Passengers Return Safely on Special Flights from Srinagar to Mumbai: Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation today informed that 183 passengers through two special flights safely returned to their homes yesterday. In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that two free-of-cost flights were arranged for passengers from Srinagar to Mumbai. The Ministry said that a third flight is currently underway carrying more than 232 citizens, which will reach Mumbai this evening. The Ministry added that close to five hundred people have already reached home safely. These efforts reflect the government’s shared commitment to stand by every citizen in times of distress, with speed, care, and compassion.

