UN Security Council condemns Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday that killed at least 26 tourists and left many more injured, calling for accountability and international cooperation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Governments of India and Nepal.

They also extended wishes for a speedy and full recovery to those injured in Tuesday’s attack in which a group of gunmen fired on tourists visiting the Himalayan region, which both India and Pakistan claim sovereignty over.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the ambassadors reaffirmed.

They underscored that such acts are “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

They stressed that the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors must be held accountable and brought to justice.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities.

Ambassadors reaffirmed the need for States to “combat by all means” threats to international peace and security resulting from acts of terrorism, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law.

Following with deep concern

Meanwhile, the UN continues to follow the situation in the region “with very deep concern”, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“We again urge both the Government of India and the Government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further,” he said during the regular news briefing in New York on Friday.

India and Pakistan both administer parts of Kashmir but claim the territory in its entirety.