Army Chief Gen Dwivedi provides insights into India’s security at 2nd Land Forces Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi today participated virtually in the 2nd LAND FORCES SUMMIT held in Japan. The Summit brought together Army Chiefs and Senior Generals from several nations, including Japan, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, and the Republic of Korea.

In his address, General Dwivedi provided valuable insights into India’s security and strategic perspective in the Indian Ocean Region. He emphasised the importance of enhancing multinational defence cooperation. He also underscored India’s commitment to regional stability and the pursuit of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The 2nd LAND FORCES SUMMIT served as a testament to the growing commitment among regional and global powers to strengthen defence ties and promote a peaceful, stable and secure Indo-Pacific.