The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi provides insights into India’s security at 2nd Land Forces Summit

Dec 14, 2024

Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi participates virtually in 2nd Land Forces Summit, provides insights into India’s security

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi today participated virtually in the 2nd LAND FORCES SUMMIT held in Japan. The Summit brought together Army Chiefs and Senior Generals from several nations, including Japan, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, and the Republic of Korea.

In his address, General Dwivedi provided valuable insights into India’s security and strategic perspective in the Indian Ocean Region. He emphasised the importance of enhancing multinational defence cooperation. He also underscored India’s commitment to regional stability and the pursuit of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The 2nd LAND FORCES SUMMIT served as a testament to the growing commitment among regional and global powers to strengthen defence ties and promote a peaceful, stable and secure Indo-Pacific.

Related Post

DEFENCE

COMBINED GRADUATION PARADE HELD AT AIR FORCE ACADEMY HYDERABAD

Dec 14, 2024
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

IMA Passing Out Parade: Indian Army inducts 456 new officers

Dec 14, 2024
DEFENCE

Chief of Navy Staff Adm Dinesh K Tripathi on four-day visit to Indonesia

Dec 14, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

National Energy Conservation Awards 2024: VP calls for systemic solution to stubble burning

15 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

BJP stands for Manusmriti, not Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

COMBINED GRADUATION PARADE HELD AT AIR FORCE ACADEMY HYDERABAD

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC directs CEO to scrupulously follow process for deletion, revision of electoral rolls

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment