Defence ministry signs Rs 13,500 Cr deal with HAL for 12 Su-30 fighters

Dec 13, 2024
AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract of 13,500 crore rupees with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKL aircraft along with associated equipment.

The Ministry in a statement said that the supply of the aircraft would enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country. It also said that the aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country.

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up Thursday, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 4649.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4661.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

