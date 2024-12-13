Defence ministry signs Rs 13,500 Cr deal with HAL for 12 Su-30 fighters

AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract of 13,500 crore rupees with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKL aircraft along with associated equipment.

The Ministry in a statement said that the supply of the aircraft would enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country. It also said that the aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of HAL.

