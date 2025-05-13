PM Modi hails armed forces’ heroism

says India’s response to terror will be on its own terms

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Air Force Station at Adampur on Monday, hailed the valour and professionalism of the armed forces, declaring that the success of Operation Sindoor had sent a strong and irreversible message to India’s enemies: the country will respond to terror and provocation decisively, on its own terms.

Addressing air warriors and soldiers, PM Modi said the chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ was not just a slogan, but a solemn pledge taken by every soldier and citizen to serve and protect the nation. “This slogan is not mere words—it is a vow. It is the voice that echoes from the battlefield, the roar that follows our missiles, and the resolve that terrifies our enemies,” he said.

Referring to the recent military operation, the Prime Minister said the country’s armed forces had demonstrated exceptional courage and capability. “The success of Operation Sindoor is not just a military achievement—it is a reflection of India’s policy, intent and decisive power,” he said, adding that the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy had acted in perfect coordination to dismantle terror networks deep within Pakistani territory.

He asserted that Indian drones and missiles had struck with such precision and force that the enemy was left stunned. “In just 20-25 minutes, our forces hit their targets with absolute accuracy. The enemy never saw it coming,” he said.

PM Modi revealed that the operation destroyed nine major terrorist hideouts and eliminated over 100 terrorists. “The masterminds of terrorism must now understand that provoking India will lead only to one consequence—total destruction,” he said. He also praised the restraint and responsibility shown by the armed forces during the operation, especially while Pakistan used civilian aircraft to shield its military infrastructure. “Our soldiers operated with precision and caution, upholding both strength and humanity,” he said.

Calling Operation Sindoor a turning point in India’s defence posture, the Prime Minister said the country’s response to future provocations would be guided by three clear principles. “First, if India is attacked, the response will be on our terms. Second, we will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. Third, we will make no distinction between terrorist masterminds and the governments that shelter them,” he said.

He underlined that the Pakistani army, which had long harboured terrorists, had been decisively pushed back. “There is no safe haven left for them. India will strike them in their own territory if necessary,” PM Modi said, adding that the success of Operation Sindoor had not only neutralised threats but also shattered the morale of the enemy.

Addressing the personnel from the Air Force, Navy, Army, and the Border Security Force, PM Modi said, “You have filled every Indian’s heart with pride. The entire country stood with you, praying and supporting your mission. It is because of you that every Indian walks taller today.”

He also paid tribute to India’s military tradition, invoking the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh. “He said, ‘I will make one warrior fight against 125,000… I will make sparrows defeat hawks.’ That spirit lives on in every Indian soldier,” he said.

PM Modi acknowledged the technological edge India has built over the years, crediting the past decade’s reforms and acquisitions for strengthening the armed forces. “Today, the Indian military has some of the most advanced systems in the world. With the Akash missile systems and S-400 air defence platforms, our borders are secure, and our enemies have been forced to retreat,” he said.

He added that India’s modern warfare now extends beyond traditional firepower. “We don’t just fight with weapons anymore—we fight with data, with drones, with intelligence. Our forces have mastered this new battlefield,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that while the current military action has been paused in response to Pakistan’s appeal, India’s forces remain fully alert. “Let me be clear—if there is any further provocation or attack, India’s response will be swift, firm, and uncompromising,” he said.

PM Modi urged the armed forces to continue their vigilance. “This is a new India—an India that seeks peace but will not hesitate to strike back if humanity is threatened,” he said.