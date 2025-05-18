Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

Operation Sindoor Showcases India’s Tri-Service Precision and synergy

May 18, 2025

Staff Reporter

The Defence Ministry today said that Operation Sindoor marked a turning point in India’s defence doctrine, demonstrating tri-services synergy, strategic depth, and technological dominance.

Operation Sindoor, which was initiated in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, showcased a calibrated tri-services response with precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

In an age of multi-domain warfare, India’s national security architecture has demonstrated the strength of jointness and strategic foresight. Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India’s retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. OUR Integrated Command and Control Strategy, which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains, was central to this success.

The Indian Air Force played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base. The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system and legacy platforms like the Pechora were deployed effectively in a layered defence grid. The Army’s air defence units worked in tandem with the Air Force, deploying a wide array of systems ranging from shoulder-fired MANPADS and LLAD guns to long-range surface-to-air missiles. The Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets and airborne early warning helicopters. This ensured persistent surveillance and real-time identification of threats across the maritime domain.

