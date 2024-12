AMN / NEW DELHI

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army, at a special Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (December 12, 2024) for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal’s long and friendly association with India.