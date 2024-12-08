Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Moscow to strengthen defence ties with Russia

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia. The Defence Minister and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov will co-chair the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation in Moscow on Tuesday.

The two leaders will review the entire range of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the field of defence, including military-to-military and industrial cooperation. They will also exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Mr Singh will also commission the Indian Navy’s latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate ‘INS Tushil’ at Yantra Shipyard, Kaliningrad on Monday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will accompany him for the commissioning ceremony.

The Defence Minister will pay tributes at ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow to honour the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community.