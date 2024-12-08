Railways to run 13,000 trains for Mahakumbh: Ashwini Vaishnav

AMN

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Prayagraj on December 13, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav reviewed the preparations for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Sunday. The Railway Minister inspected five railway stations in Prayagraj.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Vaishnav said that works worth about five thousand crore rupees have been done for the Maha Kumbh in the last two years. He said that 3,000 special trains will run for the Maha Kumbh. Total 13,000 trains will run during Mahakumbh period. Special Colour coding has been used everywhere for the purpose of Mahakumbh. 48 new platforms have been built while new 21 foot over bridges have been constructed.

Mr. Vaishnav informed that a master control room has been set up to monitor the rail traffic during Maha Kumbh. He added that unidirectional flow of traffic has been arranged on the foot over bridge of every railway station in Prayagraj.

Earlier, the Railway Minister inspected Varanasi Prayagraj railway track through window trailing train. He said, ring train has been arranged for the devotees from Ayodhya to Prayagraj. It will be easy for pilgrims to reach both cities with the four ring rail services