2nd edition of India-Nepal Cultural Festival organised in Lumbini

Dec 8, 2024
2nd edition of India-Nepal Cultural Festival organised in Lumbini

In the second edition of the India-Nepal Cultural Festival organised in Lumbini today, rich cultural heritage and traditions of the two countries was celebrated with a special focus on Buddhism. The event was jointly inaugurated by Governor of Lumbini Province, Vice Chairman of Lumbini Development Trust and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries and members of civil societies and monks.

The evening of 8th December featured a cultural programme, with performances by renowned artists from both India and Nepal. A highlight of the event was a Kathak dance recital, themed around Buddhism, performed by an eight-member troupe from India led by Shikha Sharma. The evening also included traditional Nepali dance performances by Swojan Raghubanshi and his group.

As a part of Festival, an academic seminar titled “Buddhist Cultural Heritage of India and Nepal” was organized at Lumbini Buddhist University this morning. The seminar brought together eminent Buddhist scholars from India and Nepal, who shared their valuable insights on the cultural and historical significance of Buddhist heritage in both countries.

