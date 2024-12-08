The Indian Awaaz

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again to the poor category, AQI at 300

Dec 7, 2024

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi has once again deteriorated to the poor category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 215 as of 7 AM this morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, some areas of the city have breached the 300 AQI levels.

The AQI at Delhi’s Shadipur station was recorded at 301, Anand Vihar at 299, Jahangirpuri at 264, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 244, IGI Airport at 211, Punjabi Bagh at 208, Aya Nagar at 150, and Lodhi Road at 142.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the surrounding NCR are likely to experience smog and shallow fog during the night and morning hours over the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, and 301 and 400 very poor. An AQI between 401 and 450 is considered severe.

