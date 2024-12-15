The Indian Awaaz

Chief of Navy Staff Adm Dinesh K Tripathi on four-day visit to Indonesia

Dec 14, 2024
AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, has reached Indonesia on a four-day official visit. During the visit, he will engage in bilateral discussions with top-level Indonesian government and defence officials, including the Defence Minister of Indonesia, Lieutenant General (retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin; Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, General Agus Subiyanto; and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, Admiral Muhammad Ali.

The discussions will cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for further strengthening the operational collaboration between the two navies.

The Defence Ministry said the visit is part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Indonesia. The Ministry highlighted that it underscores the strong maritime relations between the two countries, conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

