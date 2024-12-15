IMA Passing Out Parade: Indian Army inducts 456 new officers

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Army inducted 456 new military officers as part of the Passing Out Parade held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun in Uttarakhand today.

The event, held at the historic Chetwood Building drill square, was reviewed and saluted by Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff, General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

The parade, a testament to discipline, dedication, and pride, left an unforgettable impression on the spectators. As the officers took their Antim Pag, they earned the honor of becoming part of the Indian Army.

During the ceremony, Gentleman Cadet Jatin Kumar was awarded the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour.’ A total of 491 Gentleman Cadets passed out, including 35 cadets from friendly foreign nations.

Gentleman Cadet Pratham Singh, who topped the ‘Order of Merit,’ was awarded the gold medal, while Jatin Kumar, received the silver medal. Gentleman Cadet Mayank Dhyani, who finished third, was presented with the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, today exhorted the newly commissioned officers to be future leaders and commanders.

Speaking after reviewing the passing out parade at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad, he said the flying officers are the future leaders and commanders, not just air warriors, and they will chart the destiny of the Indian Air Force.

He said let the huge responsibility be a motivating factor in their lives. He urged them to uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force, mission, integrity, and excellence.

Over 200 flight cadets of various departments of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Coast Guards besides one officer from friendly countries have completed their pre-commissioning training at the Air Force Academy.

The parade also witnessed the commissioning of the first batch of Weapon Systems Branch officers into the IAF.

During the ceremony, the Air Chief Marshal conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ on the graduating trainees and presented the wings and brevets to flight cadets.