AMU institutes fact-finding inquiry into violence over CAA

ALIGARH

The Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor has instituted an internal fact-finding inquiry by Justice (retired) V K Gupta, former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand High Court to probe the entire chain of events that took place on the University campus since December 15. Justice Gupta will submit his report within a period of three months.

Incidents of violence occurred on the University campus on the night of December 15 and the University was closed with winter vacations being advanced.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University administration has received reports of police excesses on students and vandalism and the internal inquiry will inquiry into all such allegations.

The Vice Chancellor visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College to meet the injured students and later assured all possible medical and financial help to them. One student, suffering from blood pressure fluctuation, was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi and has subsequently been discharged from there and is now completely fit.

The AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor also visited the Morrison Court hostel where the police allegedly indulged in the acts of vandalism and excesses on students.

Narrating the sequence of the events which led to the University’s decision to call in the police on Sunday night, the Vice Chancellor said that the difficult decision was taken to protect the lives of innocent students and the university property. The situation warranted this decision as information was received that some outside elements had infiltrated the protesting students and the situation threatened to go out of the hand and had the police not been called, the situation would have gone completely out of control.

The university has refuted the former President, AMUSU and former MP, Mr Mohd Adeeb’s allegation that it is the first time that police has entered the University campus. In the past, there have been several instances when delay in police intervention had led to grave violence taking toll on innocent lives and burning of University property.

During the period of Mr Saiyid Hamid, one student, Aftab was killed in police firing and an exclusive Superintendent of Police (University) was deputed at AMU to maintain law and order on the campus.

During the Vice Chancellor ship of Dr Mahmoodur Rehman, the university was closed sine die five times due to incidents of violence and another student, Nadeem Ahmad was killed near Tar Bungalow on university campus. The protesters had set on fire AMU Registrar’s residence and the staff cub, and other university property were vandalized on a large scale.

During the times of Prof P K Abdul Azis, the vice chancellor’s lodge, Proctor’s office, DSW office, Staff club and other university buildings were set ablaze and innocent students were killed in similar strife.

The period of the then vice chancellor, Lt Gen (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah also saw similar incidents when the Proctor office was burnt to ashes and two students had to pay with their lives.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor is continuously monitoring the situation and since last Sunday, he has has meetings with all Deans of Faculties, Provosts, Chairmen of departments, retired teachers, non-teaching staff and members of alumni to ensure that an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust is built up and peace is maintained on university campus.