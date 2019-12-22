FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2019 01:05:01      انڈین آواز
Ad

CAA protests Delhi: How lawyers got detainees out

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEW DELHI

Outside two police stations in Delhi, late Friday night stood a bevvy of lawyers who rushed thereafter news reached of men and minors being detained after violence erupted in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj and North East Delhi’s Seemapuri.

At Darya Ganj police station, they met with locked gates, and so a quick visit to the local magistrates was made, but they were unavailable. Relief came when Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma directed police to allow legal and medical aid to the detainees and called it “flagrant violation of law” to detain minors.

The Indian Express spoke to lawyers who worked behind the scenes till early Saturday morning, arguing in late-night hearings, calling up senior police officers and law ministry officials to allow them to meet the detainees. Among them was advocate Adit Pujari, who reached the residence of CMM Arul Verma. Pujari said, “Advocate Kriti Awasthi filed the application and I argued the matter before the CMM, who then called up the Naib court and the SHO of Darya Ganj police station and assessed the situation. He passed an order in our favour at 10.30 pm.”

Meanwhile, advocate Tara Narula managed to enter the Darya Ganj police station after much persuasion and found at least 32 men detained and over 15 minors kept inside. A law graduate from the UK, Narula said, “We wanted a list of all the detainees so as to draft applications for them. The protesters were scared and the police didn’t provide us with the list. We got the parents of some minors to collect them.”

Apart from the police station, lawyers found locked gates at Lok Nayak Hospital too, where at least 45 people were admitted after violence erupted in the area. Among them was advocate Anas Tanwir, who runs Indian Civil Liberties Union, a pan-India network of lawyers. Busy drafting bail applications of those detained in the Darya Ganj protest, he said, “When the state does not uphold our rights, it becomes the duty of the lawyers.”

Similar scenes played outside Seemapuri police station till early Saturday morning, as seven lawyers transcribed complaints of family members of the 20 detained. Among them was Devna Soni, partner at Kred-Jure advocates, who coordinated with families and lawyers outside the station, and also spread the word on WhatsApp. “Here are people who are unable to defend themselves. I felt compelled to stay,” said Soni. Even though two lawyers made it inside the station, they were not allowed to meet the detained. On Friday evening, protesters had allegedly pelted stones at police, injuring an Additional DCP-rank officer.

Choudary Ali Zia Kabir, an advocate at Human Rights Law Network, said, “All we wanted was our statutory right. What kept us going till morning was we didn’t know who was injured and how much.” Till early morning, lawyers drove from Seemapuri to Pitampura and then Saket, in search of the home of Karkardooma Court’s CMM.

At 4.30 am, the CMM signed the order, and the lawyers drove back to Seemapuri.

COURTESY INDIAN EXPRESS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Hockey India congratulates Rohini Bopanna ,Gurbaj Singh on being promoted by the FIH

HSB/ New Delhi Hockey India on Saturday congratulated Rohini Bopanna on being promoted to FIH Technical Offici ...

Football I League : TRAU to host Real Kashmir in their first-ever Hero I-League home match

HSB/ Imphal The 13th Hero I-League season has well and truly warmed up with some exciting games and fantast ...

Khelo is a good initiative to spot talent, says national record holder

HSB/ New Delhi Srihari Nataraj, who holds the national record in 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke and 200m B ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!