Demand enquiry into police actions at Jamia, AMU

AMN / NEW DELHI

A delegation of the Bahujan Samaj Party, BSP, met President Ram Nath Kovind today and submitted a memorandum demanding an enquiry into the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University violence.

In its memorandum, the party said a judicial probe should be initiated in the matter.

The party also urged the President to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act.