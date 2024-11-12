AMU has no reservation on religious grounds

Aligarh, November 11

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) gives no reservation to Muslim candidates either in admissions in different courses offered by the University or in the recruitment, as has been reported by some media outlets, after the recent judgment of the seven judges bench of the Supreme Court of India, said Prof Asim Siddiqui, Member Incharge, Public Relations, AMU.

Prof Siddiqui said AMU has an internal quota system for the students, passing out from the schools run by the University. “When these students seek admission in the University they are considered internal and 50 percent seats are reserved for them regardless of their religion or faith, subject to eligibility requirements”, Prof Siddiqui emphasised, adding that reports about reserving seats for Muslim candidates in AMU are false and misleading.

Earlier Aligarh Muslim University has welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court of India, which has been pronounced today in the case pertaining to AMU’s minority character.

Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui, Member Incharge, Public Relations Office, in a statement said, “We welcome with humility the judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. We will continue to serve the cause of affordable and quality education and contribute to nation building.”

He said that Aligarh Muslim University, since its inception, has been playing a significant role in imparting education and disseminating knowledge, and it has produced a large number of luminaries in different walks of life, including scientists, judges, statesmen, educationists, artists and national level players, and it will continue to do so.