Rising Crypto Literacy: Indian Campuses Become Hotbeds for Blockchain Learning

R. Suryamurthy

Indian universities are rapidly integrating cryptocurrency and digital finance education into their curricula as the country positions itself at the forefront of the global fintech revolution. With India ranking second globally in crypto adoption and sixth in decentralised finance (DeFi) usage, academic institutions are adapting to meet the growing demand for talent in blockchain, digital assets, and financial technology sectors.

Leading institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have launched dedicated programs on FinTech and blockchain technology. IIM Ahmedabad offers a specialised course in FinTech and Blockchain, while IIT Kharagpur runs a Professional Certificate in Blockchain Technology in collaboration with NPTEL. These programs aim to provide students with a strong foundation in blockchain architecture, cryptocurrency fundamentals, and smart contracts.

Universities such as Shoolini University, Woxsen University, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Alliance School of Business, and Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University are also expanding their digital finance offerings. They are moving beyond theoretical instruction to incorporate case studies, real-world simulations, and industry collaborations. Institutions are introducing students to digital wallets, NFTs, and Web3 platforms, while also emphasising critical skills in legal compliance, cybersecurity, and digital risk management.

“Students are not just learning how cryptocurrencies work, but how they fit into broader financial systems and regulatory frameworks,” said Prof. Munish Sahrawat, President & Dean of Shoolini Business School. “This prepares them for evolving roles in digital finance, ranging from DeFi strategists to crypto compliance officers.”

The growth of crypto education is being driven by the rapid expansion of India’s digital economy. According to S&P Global, India is projected to become Asia’s second-largest economy by 2030, with the fintech sector expected to reach a valuation of $160 billion by 2025. In 2021 alone, global fintech investments reached $210 billion, with India emerging as a key hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Universities are responding to this momentum by offering interdisciplinary programs that cut across computer science, economics, law, and finance. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has classified blockchain, quantum finance, and other fintech subjects as “second-generation” courses essential for modern curricula.

Online education platforms such as SWAYAM and NPTEL are also contributing to the shift by offering blockchain and digital finance courses accessible to students nationwide. The Digital University of Kerala has launched full academic and research programs in blockchain, while collaborations with private firms such as WazirX are bringing bilingual, free blockchain courses to students across India.

“Crypto literacy is becoming a basic requirement for participating in today’s digital economy,” said Dr. Ravikumar Thangaraj, Professor at Alliance School of Business. “Indian universities are building structured and inclusive programs to ensure responsible and secure engagement with decentralised technologies.”

These developments come amid ongoing regulatory uncertainty around cryptocurrencies in India. The Reserve Bank of India has warned against the use of crypto as a legal tender, while the government has imposed a 30% tax on gains from virtual digital assets under the Union Budget 2022. Despite these constraints, universities are pushing ahead with efforts to build digital competency among students.

“Crypto is interdisciplinary in nature, and it’s no longer limited to tech circles,” said CA Bipin Palande, Associate Dean at MIT World Peace University. “Commerce, management, law, and public policy programs are increasingly incorporating crypto and blockchain into their syllabi.”

With increasing demand from recruiters for graduates skilled in digital finance tools, blockchain security, and DeFi ecosystems, the education sector is seen as playing a crucial role in building a future-ready workforce.

“Digital finance education is not just about technology—it’s about inclusion, opportunity, and preparing students for a fast-changing financial world,” said Dr. Kirti Sharma, Associate Professor at Great Lakes Institute of Management. “This is a win-win for students, industry, and India’s broader digital ambitions.”

As the country strengthens its digital infrastructure and fintech capabilities, the rise of crypto literacy in higher education is expected to play a key role in enhancing financial inclusion, improving employment prospects, and supporting India’s long-term economic growth.

(R. Suryamurthy is a senior economic journalist based in Delhi.)