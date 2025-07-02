SAIL office inaugurated in Dubai, creating new business opportunities

AMN

Union Minister for Steel, Heavy Industries, and Public Enterprises, H.D. Kumaraswamy, inaugurated the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) representative office in Dubai, marking a key milestone in strengthening India-UAE bilateral relations and expanding global business opportunities for India’s largest steel producer.

Located in Lake Central, Business Bay, the office aims to serve as a strategic hub for SAIL’s operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The event witnessed the presence of several high-ranking officials, including Consul General of India to Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan, SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Amarendu Prakash, the Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Steel, senior representatives from the Consulate General of India, CMD of NMDC, and senior officers from SAIL, NMDC, and MECON.



Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Kumaraswamy emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, stating, “By establishing three PSU units from India – SAIL, MECON, and NMDC – this relationship is going to be strengthened. The three offices that we inaugurated over the last two days represent our commitment to strengthening our CPSEs using the Prime Minister’s strong relationship with the UAE. The atmosphere here is very conducive for business, and very good opportunities exist, particularly for extending our manufacturing capabilities and exporting the materials we produce in India to the region in a big way. That is the main objective. Our intention in establishing all three offices here is the beginning of a new chapter to develop both countries’ relationship further. I particularly thank the Indian missions in the UAE – the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai, for their support.”

SAIL, one of India’s largest steel makers with an annual crude steel production capacity of more than 20 million tonnes, has established a representative office in Dubai to tap into the significant potential that the Middle East and North Africa region offers for steel business. Dubai’s strategic position as a gateway to the MENA region makes it an ideal location for SAIL to expand its global presence, particularly given the conducive business environment and government support that has driven steady regional growth in recent years.



The opening of the Dubai office is expected to offer substantial business opportunities for SAIL while further strengthening bilateral relations between India and the UAE. The establishment aligns with India’s broader strategy to enhance its steel sector’s international footprint and supports the country’s ambitious target of achieving 300 million tonnes of steel production by 2030 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.