Final trade July 02: Markets end with modest losses amid mixed global cues

The BSE Sensex fell by 288 points to close at 83,410, while the NSE Nifty-50 dropped 88 points to settle at 25,453,

The benchmark domestic equity indices today pared early gains and ended with modest losses amid mixed global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dropped 288 points to close at 83 thousand 410. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 declined 88 points to settle at 25 thousand 453. Both indices dropped over 0.3 per cent each. The broader market indices at the BSE also closed in negative territory. The Mid-Cap index slipped almost 0.2 per cent, and the Small-Cap index edged 0.2 per cent down.



In the Sensex pack, 16 out of 30 companies ended in negative territory. Among the top laggards, Bajaj Financial Services shed 2.1 per cent, Larsen and Toubro fell almost 1.9 per cent, and Bajaj Finance dipped nearly one and half per cent. Among the top gainers, Tata Steel jumped over 3.7 per cent, Asian Paints climbed more than 2.1 per cent, and Ultra Tech Cement advanced 1.6 per cent.



In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 11 out of 21 sectors ended down. In the top laggards, Realty dipped over 1.3 per cent, Financial services slipped over 0.9 per cent, and Industrials fell more than 0.8 per cent. Among the top gainers, Metal surged over 1.4 per cent, Consumer Durables climbed more than 1.2 per cent, and Commodities increased 0.9 per cent.



The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,205 companies declined, shares of 1,809 companies advanced, while shares of 157 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 65 companies hit their 52-week high, while 36 hit their 52-week low.