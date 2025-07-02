India achieves robust growth in production of key minerals

Production of key minerals and non-ferrous metals has witnessed robust growth in the current financial year. As per the data released by the Ministry of Mines, production of iron ore has increased from 52.7 million metric tonne in the last financial year to 53 million metric tonne in the current financial year between April and May.

In terms of Index Industrial Production for mining and quarrying for the month of April 2025, minerals like Zinc Concentrate, Limestone and Bauxite have seen notable increase in production during the corresponding period of previous year.



In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production posted a growth of 1.3 percent this year over the corresponding period last year, increasing to 7.07 lakh ton. During the same period, refined copper production has grown by 43.5 percent from to almost 1 lakh ton.