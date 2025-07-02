Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US markets end in green territory for second session

Jul 2, 2025

US stocks ended higher on Monday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record levels for a second straight session, on hopes that US trade negotiations with key partners would continue to progress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 0.6 per cent to close at 44,095, S&P 500 advanced over half per cent to settle at 6,205 and Nasdaq Composite surged almost half per cent to end at 20,370.
Earlier, Canada halted its digital services tax targeting American technology firms just hours before it was due to take effect, in an effort to advance stalled trade negotiations with Washington. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump will resume trade negotiations in an attempt to agree on a deal by 21st of July.

