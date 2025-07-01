Final Trade July 1: Sensex end with marginal gains

BIZ DESK

The benchmark domestic equity indices ended with marginal gains in today’s lacklustre trading session. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, advanced 91 points to close at 83 thousand 697. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50, added 25 points to settle at 25 thousand 542. Both the indices rose 0.1 per cent each. However, the broader market indices at the BSE closed with minor losses, snapping their seven-day rising streak. The Mid-Cap index ended nearly unchanged and Small-Cap index edged almost 0.2 per cent down.



In the Sensex pack, 17 out of 30 companies ended in negative territory. Among the top laggards, Axis Bank shed over 2.1 per cent, Trent fell more than 1.2 per cent, and Eternal dipped over 1.1 per cent. Among the top gainers, Bharat Electronics jumped two and half per cent, Reliance climbed over 1.8 per cent, and Asian Paints advanced nearly 1.2 per cent.



In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 12 out of 21 sectors ended down. In the top laggards, FMCG dipped nearly 0.7 per cent, Power slipped 0.4 per cent, and Utilities fell more than 0.3 per cent. Among the top gainers, Telecommunication surged over half per cent, Consumer Durables as well as Energy, both climbed more than 0.4 per cent each, and Metal rose 0.3 per cent.



The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,021 companies advanced, shares of 1,989 companies declined, while shares of 154 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 96 companies hit their 52-week high, while 24 hit their 52-week low.

