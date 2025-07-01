Major Asian markets end in positive territory

Most Asian markets ended in positive territory today, tracking record gains on Wall Street. Singapore’s Strait Times index rose over 0.6 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index advanced almost 0.6 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index increased nearly 0.4 per cent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, market in Hong Kong was closed for a holiday.

Major European indices were trading down in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX dipped over 0.4 per cent, France’s CAC dropped 0.3 per cent, and London’s FTSE 100 slipped over 0.2 per cent, when reports last came in.

