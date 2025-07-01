Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FM Sitharaman congratulates SBI on 70 years of service

Jul 1, 2025
AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated the State Bank of India (SBI) on completing 70 years of service today. In a social media post, Ms Sitharaman pointed out that with over 23 thousand branches, 78 thousand Customer Service Points (CSPs) and 64 thousand ATMs, SBI’s footprint today is formidable and it is truly the Banker to every Indian. She added that the digital transformation it has achieved in the last decade has been immensely beneficial to its customers.

The Finance Minister highlighted the Bank’s impact on nation-building. She noted that SBI is supporting 1.5 crore farmers, 1.3 crore Self-Help Groups led by women, 32 lakh street vendors under PM SVANidhi, 23 lakh MSMEs, and lakhs of artisans across various schemes. She added that SBI has more than 15 crore Jan Dhan Accounts, over 14 crore PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, over 1 crore Atal Pension Yojana and 7 crore PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana beneficiaries.

She expressed optimism that the historic financial institution will continue to innovate and empower as India continues its journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

