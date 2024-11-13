Delegation of academics from Russia’s Financial University visits JMI

AMN /New Delhi

A six-member academic delegation from the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation called on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Professor (Dr) Stanislav Prokofiev, Rector, Honored Economist of the Russian Federation, Class II Full Counsellor of State of the Russian Federation, and Honored Scientist of the Russian Federation.

The other members included Professor (Dr) Ekaterina Kameneva, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs; Professor (Dr) Grigory Ostapenko, Vice Rector for digitalization; Dr. Liliya Prikhodko, Head of International Relations Department; Dr. Pavel Seleznev, Dean, Faculty of International Relations and Mr. Daniil Shakhov, Deputy Head of the Executive Office.

The delegation conveyed their keen interest in forming a partnership with JMI, recognized as the third leading university of India, as this aligns with one of the primary objectives of the Financial University’s internationalization strategy. The purpose of the visit was to lay the foundation for potential collaborative initiatives that could be executed together in future.

In his address, JMI Vice Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif stated that it is a privilege to welcome the delegation and expressed optimism that the productive discussion held by both parties would lead to active collaboration in the future.

Professor Mukesh Ranjan, OSD, International Institutional Relations, Office of International Relations, JMI along with Professor Rashmi Doraiswamy from the MMAJ Academy of International Studies, JMI, provided an in-depth discussion regarding the humble beginning of JMI, its rich historical background, and its current distinguished standing. This presentation was subsequently followed by a screening of a film highlighting the university’s achievements.