AMN / HYDERABAD

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the government is committed to a zero-error entrance examinations system for students. Speaking to the media, on the sidelines of the second Insights Forum held by the Indian School of Business ( ISB) in Hyderabad this morning. He said multi-dimensional reforms are under examination as recommended by the Dr Radhakrishna committee. He said the National Testing Agency has been instructed to examine them.

He also said the government has asked states to be partners in the reforms as many of them hold their entrance examinations.

Earlier, he inaugurated the second edition of the ISB Insights Forum, the annual research showcase, at the ISB campus. speaking on the occasion, he said the new National Education Policy in its totality should be implemented for making the country Viswaguru and achieve the Developed Nation goal of the nation by 2047. He emphasized research in shaping national progress and making Amrithkal become leaders of the world by 1047. Elaborating on various welfare programmes, and digital India initiatives, the minister said how the Anusandhan National Research Foundation has been promoting research and development and fostering a culture of research and innovation.