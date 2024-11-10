The Indian Awaaz

7 Indian institutions make it to Top 100 of QS World University Rankings- Asia 2025

Nov 10, 2024

AMN WEB DESK

Seven Indian institutions have secured a place in the Top 100 of the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025. India is home to two universities in the top 50 and seven in the top 100, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi leading at 44th place.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that this edition highlights India’s impressive upward trajectory in higher education across the continent. IIT Bombay is ranked 48th, while IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, the Indian Institute of Science, IIT Kanpur, and the University of Delhi are the other Indian institutes in the Top 100, showcasing India’s robust academic standing.

Institutions such as IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Chandigarh University, UPES, and Vellore Institute of Technology are in the Top 150. This ranking assesses 984 institutions across 25 countries in Eastern, Southern, South-Eastern, and Central Asia. India stands out with the highest number of institutes in the latest rankings, showcasing a diverse array of both emerging and well-established universities.

