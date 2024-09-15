Amit Shah calls for increased cooperation between NIA and State Anti-terrorism Squads

Shah chairs second day of National Security Strategies Conference 2024

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday emphasised the need for increased cooperation and coordination between NIA and State Anti-terrorism Squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture. He said this while chairing the second day of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference – 2024 in New Delhi.

In his remarks, Home Minister appealed to state DGPs to work towards achieving Prime Minister Narender Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047. Home Minister proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhance capacities to prevent terror financing. He expressed satisfaction on success in anti-Maoist efforts, and cautioned States which had recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations to maintain vigilance.

Mr Shah underscored that substantial progress had been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns such as Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism and North-East. He said that it was now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud and tackle them before they became major challenges